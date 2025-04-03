Multi-level parking to come up in Vrindavan at cost of 35.54 cr

In a move aimed at decongesting the bustling roads in Vrindavan, Mathura, a new multi-level parking facility will soon be constructed at a cost of ₹35.54 crore. This state-of-the-art five-storey facility will be able to accommodate more than 300 four-wheelers and buses, enhancing the accessibility and overall experience for the thousands of devotees and tourists visiting the holy city every year, officials said here. The project assumes significance as Vrindavan attracts a sizeable number of domestic and international tourists throughout the year. (For representation only)

The project has been announced by the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, with an initial instalment of ₹7 crore already released. The project assumes significance as Vrindavan attracts a sizeable number of domestic and international tourists throughout the year.

Once completed, the parking facility will not only ease traffic pressure on Vrindavan’s internal roads but also enhance the overall experience for the millions of devotees. The Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be responsible for ensuring the timely execution of the project.

According to principal secretary (tourism and culture) Mukesh Meshram, the new parking facility will play a pivotal role in improving accessibility within the city while offering world-class amenities for visitors.

The parking facility will be constructed in the Rajpur Bangar area of Vrindavan, strategically located to alleviate traffic congestion in the city’s core areas. The parking facility will consist of five floors, with the first dedicated to parking buses, while the remaining four floors will provide ample space for cars.