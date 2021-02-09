Mumbai civic body approves ₹536 crore for power plant on Vaitarna dam
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Monday approved ₹536 crore for a power plant project at Vaitarna Dam.
According to BMC officials, 20-megawatt power will be generated annually from the hydro power plant, while an additional 80-megawatt power will be generated from the floating solar power plant on the dam.
With this, BMC has become the first civic body in the country to take a step towards hybrid energy generation.
The hydro and solar plants will generate about 208 million units of energy per year and is likely to save BMC’s ₹24 crore on electricity bills every year.
The construction of the project would be completed in next two years. The power generated from the plants will be supplied to the state-run electricity body. In return, the amount will be adjusted in BMC’s electricity bill consumptions.
Meanwhile, the civic body also appointed contractors to address flooding at 58 spots, for which tenders for works, such as widening of storm water drains, rivers, nullahs, worth ₹190 crore, were approved on Monday.
Prominent flooding spots that will be catered to include the Gandhi Market (Matunga), JK Mehta Road (Santacruz), cargo complex (Andheri East), Lokhande Marg (Chembur), Gautam Nagar (Deonar), Chandavarkar lane (Borivli) and Mahesh Nagar (Goregaon).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra forest dept assures action in Badlapur tree hacking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC suspends sentence of Ayurveda doc convicted for causing death by negligence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body approves ₹536 crore for power plant on Vaitarna dam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police book gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother for extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police to restart counselling centres for couples at all police stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work: Water supply in 50 buildings affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remain vigilant: Maharashtra CM as Covid-19 positivity rate rises in rural areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 trucks carrying 324 LPG cylinders explode near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor seen roaming at Chennai airport before ‘kidnapping’: Palghar police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six more teachers in Ludhiana test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andolan gave India freedom: Farm leaders slam PM’s speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi’s third Ring Road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox