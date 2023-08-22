CM orders to complete eligibility process for mill workers housing in three months

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ordered the administration to complete the scrutiny of 1.74 lakh applications for the eligibility process of the mill workers housing scheme in three months. CM also ordered 5,000 homes in Thane and Panvel to be repaired so they could be handed over to mill workers through lottery. HT Image

In a meeting held on Monday regarding the pending issues of mill workers housing, CM Shinde, expressed displeasure over the delay in the eligibility process. “We have decided to speed up the process of eligibility pending for years, and I have asked the administration to complete the process in three months. Besides, we have decided to mull the option of using NTC land for the mill workers housing,” CM Shinde told the media after the meeting.

“The state government is trying to repair the homes declared in the past lottery so that we can hand over the keys to winners by Dussehra and asked to complete the process of repairs for 5,000 homes in Thane, Panvel to include them in the new lottery under the mill worker housing scheme,” CM Shinde said.

