Mumbai reports 3,897 Covid cases, 90 deaths

The city on Saturday reported 3,897 Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths, taking the tally to 652,638 and toll to 13,215 (with 2.02% fatality rate). Mumbai’s positivity rate on Saturday jumped to 10.36%, from Friday’s 9%.

On Saturday, 37,607 tests were conducted in Mumbai, of which 3,897 were found to be positive, according to the state data.

Mumbai has tested 5,461,605 samples and the city’s overall positivity rate is 11.88%.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that though the number of cases is going down, it will continue to ramp up the health infrastructure, amid the threat of a third wave.

In a meeting held between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and BMC officials on Saturday, it was decided to continue augmenting the capacity of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen, ventilators etc, to ensure that the civic body is prepared to handle any surge post unlocking in the coming days.

“The capacity augmentation of BMC will continue to take place despite the cases going down in the city. We are preparing for any type of surge that may be reported in the coming days,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

However, the rising surge in the number of daily deaths in the city has been a reason for worry.

“In Mumbai, deaths have increased but the fatality rate is under control. We are taking steps to bring the number of deaths down, and its effect will be seen in the coming days, as the caseload is going down,” Kakani added.

A week-on-week analysis of the rise in deaths by the state health department data revealed that between April 4 and 10, the city reported 190 deaths, while in the next week (April 11- 17), 357 deaths were recorded, followed by 425 deaths from April 18-April 24.

As per the state health department data, the city’s recovery rate is 88.01% with 574,202 patients having recovered from Covid-19. There are 63,325 active cases. Mumbai has 111 containment zones, while 979 buildings and 9,899 floors have currently been sealed. The city’s average growth rate is 0.70%, with the highest growth rate reported in areas such as Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli, Grant Road and Malabar Hill.