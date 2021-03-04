Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Manor police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman constable deployed with the traffic police, an associate of a senior inspector and three others for allegedly killing the constable’s husband.
The accused have been identified as Snehal Patil, Vikas Pashte, 30, an aide to the senior inspector in-charge; Swapnil Govari, an outsourcing agent with MSEDCL; Avinash Bhoir, electrician and Vishal Patil, a security guard.
According to police, Patil allegedly gave ₹2.50 lakh contract to Govari, Bhoir and Vishal to kill her husband Pundalik Patil, 35, an autorickshaw driver she was in a relationship with Pashte.
Dattatray Patil, superintendent, Palghar police, said, “On February 17, night, as per the plan, the three accused hired Pundalik’s autorickshaw. After they reached Dhekale, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the trio asked the Pundalik to stop the rickshaw. The three accused then hit Pundalik at the back of his head with an iron rod five times and dumped his body on the floor between the passenger and the driver seat, and tilted the vehicle to make appear as an accident.”
“Before the crime, Pashte had conducted a recce and hired the victim’s auto twice. He would send the other three accused in his auto and would pay ₹1,000 per trip. He would make calls from different numbers to Patil to confuse police with the call data record (CDR),” said Shinde.
Assistant inspector Pratap Darade said, “After investigating the crime scene, the Manor police confirmed it was murder. Also, the post-mortem report revealed the same. We are yet to recover the murder weapon.”
“However, the sketch made by our police artist matched with Pashte and he was arrested. He then revealed the names of four other accused. All five have confessed to the crime,” Shinde said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riots, Tablighi Jamaat issues resonated in Chauhan Banger result, says winner Cong candidate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi traffic police test new diversion plan for Ashram flyover extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCD bypolls: BJP’s loss outcome of poor performance in civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter was more polluted this year, but saw fewer smog days: CSE analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypoll results indication of things to come outcome of 2022 civic polls: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU, College of Art faculty oppose merger with Ambedkar University Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox