Mumbai youths secure 1st, 3rd ranks in CA exam
Two women from the city bagged the first and the third ranks in the chartered accountancy (CA) examination (new syllabus) held in November 2020. The results of the exam were announced on Tuesday.
Komal Jain, 22, cleared the exam in her first attempt and also managed to get all India rank (AIR) one in the exam. “I have already completed my articleship and I’m now hoping to find a job in the corporate sector either in finance or consulting,” said Jain, who doesn’t wish to start her own firm. A resident of Ghatkopar, Jain graduated from RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics in 2019.
Similarly, AIR three (new syllabus) Rajvi Nathvani, 22, is hoping to secure a job in the corporate sector. “I was waiting for CA results to be declared before I start applying for jobs. My father is also a practising CA, but I wish to find a job,” said Nathvani, a resident of Kandivli. She pursued studies for CA exams alongside a Bachelor of commerce (BCom) degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics (NM College).
AIR two (new syllabus) was bagged by Mudit Agarwal from Surat. The first three ranks for the exams with the old syllabus were bagged by Essakiraj A from Salem; Sripriya R from Chennai; and Mayank Singh from Jaipur.
The CA exam was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Exams were ultimately held between November and December 2020 in the offline format.
According to figures shared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), 12,026 candidates appeared for the group I test in CA finals (old syllabus), of which 17.84% passed. Of the 17,132 candidates who appeared for the Group II test, 31.77% passed. There were 4,143 candidates who appeared for both groups and 5.84% cleared both tests. For the Group I test in CA finals (new syllabus), there were 32,542 candidates, of which 12.84% passed. For the Group II test, there were 27,907 candidates and 30.97% passed. There were 19,284 candidates who appeared for both groups and 14.47% cleared both tests.
