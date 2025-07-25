Mumbai-bound man stabbed at Prayagraj Jn over old dispute

A 20-year-old man travelling to Mumbai on the Kamayani Express was stabbed by a group of men on Wednesday night at platform no. 7 of Prayagraj Junction, allegedly over an old dispute. He was rushed to SRN Hospital for treatment. The authorities are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation, said police The accused first beat him with a belt and then stabbed him multiple times near the waist before fleeing the scene. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident triggered panic at the station, they added.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Mubarakpur village of Mirganj area in Jaunpur district, was traveling to Mumbai in search of employment along with his friend Saroj and others. The group had boarded the Kamayani Express at Janghai station.

Late at night, when the train stopped at platform no. 7/8 of Prayagraj Junction, Suraj got off to fetch water. According to eyewitnesses, three men approached him and suddenly began assaulting him. They first beat him with a belt and then stabbed him multiple times near the waist before fleeing the scene.

Suraj’s companions also got off the train to help him, but the attackers had already fled by then. The injured Suraj collapsed on the platform. GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel quickly reached the spot and took him to the railway hospital. Doctors later referred him to SRN Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable. A GRP circle officer also visited the hospital to inquire about the incident.

During questioning, Suraj informed the GRP that the attackers—Deepak, Yogesh, and LD Yadav— are from his own village. He stated that a previous dispute with them may have triggered the attack. It is suspected that the assailants were travelling in a coach behind Suraj’s group on the same train, and there were reports of an argument between them during the journey, stated SP GRP Prashant Verma.

While confirming that the attackers were known to the victim and that the incident appeared to be rooted in an old enmity, he added that an FIR has been registered and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspects.