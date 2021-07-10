Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai’s suburbs to face water cut on July 13
Mumbai’s suburbs to face water cut on July 13

Owing to maintenance work, areas such as Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Jogeshwari will face water cuts or low pressure of supply on July 13
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:34 AM IST

Owing to maintenance work, areas such as Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Jogeshwari will face water cuts or low pressure of supply on July 13.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the maintenance work of the supply valve will be undertaken on July 13 between 10am to 10pm, due to which these locations will face shortage.

Hence, the civic body has requested citizens to store adequate water. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city every day against the demand of around 4,000 million litres.

