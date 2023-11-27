MUNPL bags third prize at PRSI Awards for exemplary CSR works

In a major recognition for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Meja Urja Nigam (P) Ltd (MUNPL) has been honoured with the third prize in the ‘Best PSU Implementing CSR’ category as a testament to its dedication to making a positive impact on people’s lives. Prize being received by MUNPL PRO Pratigya Yadav at the event in New Delhi. (SOURCED)

The prestigious award was presented to Pratigya Yadav, public relations officer at MUNPL amidst the distinguished gathering at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, informed MUNPL officials here on Monday.

Dignitaries from India and other countries attended the three-day international festival, they added.

Under the category, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (South Division) bagged the first prize. Meanwhile, the second prize was awarded to NLC India (Chennai) and the third prize was given jointly to Meja Urja Nigam and Railtel Corporation of India Limited.

MUNPL CEO Sunil Kumar, head of HR Akhila KP Pattnaik congratulated the CSR and PR teams for their unwavering dedication.

Kumar said, “This award is a testament to our commitment, dedication, and hard work.”

During the inaugural ceremony, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Naresh Bansal- Members of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Chidanand Maharaj and other eminent dignitaries were present.