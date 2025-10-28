Murder of ex-HCBA chief’s kin: Mother-son duo arrested in Prayagraj as co-conspirators

In a shocking twist to the murder of the nephew of a former president of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), the police have revealed that a mother-son duo, both related to the prime accused and known to the victim, witnessed the entire crime but chose to film it instead of intervening or calling the authorities.

According to investigators, Sahil and his mother, Vijeta, stood by as LN Singh, 50, was repeatedly stabbed by Sahil’s maternal uncle, Vishal, near All Saints’ Cathedral in Civil Lines on October 23. Police said the duo recorded the brutal assault on their mobile phones, footage of which has since been recovered.

The Civil Lines police arrested the duo late on Monday night and sent them to jail on Tuesday, suspecting their involvement as co-conspirators in the murder.

The main accused, Vishal, was arrested within hours of the crime following an encounter near Nehru Park. Investigators believe the killing was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Vishal, Sahil, and Vijeta.

Police officials said Sahil had called LN Singh—who was a close friend of his father, Shaukat Ali—to their home on the pretext of meeting him. Once Singh arrived, Vishal allegedly attacked him with a knife. Both Sahil and his mother were present during the assault, and Vijeta allegedly filmed the act on her phone.

During interrogation, police learned that Vishal was addicted to drugs and that Sahil had also begun using narcotics under his uncle’s influence. Singh had often tried to stop them, which reportedly angered the trio and led them to plan his murder.

“Both Sahil and his mother were involved in plotting the killing of LN Singh,” said SHO of Civil Lines police station Ramashray Yadav. “Sahil’s mobile phone has been seized, while Vijeta’s phone is yet to be recovered. A case has been registered against both, and they have been sent to jail,” he added.