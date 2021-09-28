Home / Cities / Others / Mystery shrouds elderly woman’s death in Jalandhar
The Jalandhar woman’s death came to light when she did not respond to repeated knocks on her door from neighbours. (HT Photo)
Mystery shrouds elderly woman’s death in Jalandhar

Police say the Jalandhar woman had been murdered, and to create a mystery around he death, a robbery scene was planted in her house
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:56 AM IST

Jalandhar A 60-year-old elderly woman, Balbir Kaur, 60, was found strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances at Sant Vihar in Jalandhar on Monday. Police said she lived alone, as her husband had expired around seven years ago. The neighbours had called the police after she did not open up after repeated knocks. DCP (investigation) Gurmeet Singh said it was a murder, but had been given the shape of robbery. A murder case has been registered.

