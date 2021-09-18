Nadda to virtually launch BJP SC wing’s national executive meeting in Kashi today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the two-day national executive meeting of the party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing (morcha), starting in Varanasi on Saturday, via video link, said the wing’s national president Lal Singh Arya.

Arya arrived in Varanasi on Friday to attend the meeting. Addressing a press conference later, he said the life and times of the unsung revolutionaries and martyrs from the Scheduled Castes, who did not find a place in the pages of history, will be discussed in the meeting.

Several office-bearers of the party’s SC wing will attend the meeting, he said, adding that all preparations for the meeting had been completed. Several MPs and MLAs will also attend the meeting, Arya said.

On September 19, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national and regional office bearers of the party’s SC wing, several party MPs and MLAs will offer prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, said Arya.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath would attend the concluding session of the meeting on Sunday, Arya added. Political analysts observe that the venue of the national executive suggests that eastern Uttar Pradesh is crucial for the upcoming UP assembly polls. The BJP will focus more on eastern UP where the BJP had fared well in the 2017 assembly polls.