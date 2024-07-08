Naga body temporarily suspends ‘public emergency’ in 6 districts after 4 months

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has announced a temporary suspension of the “public emergency” imposed by it in the tribal areas under six eastern districts of Nagaland. The “public emergency” was declared on March 5, 2024 across Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator districts. ENPO said the decision to suspend its call was taken during an executive council meeting held on July 3 at its headquarters in Tuensang. (File)

The organisation, in a notice, said the decision to suspend its call was taken during an executive council meeting held on July 3 at its headquarters in Tuensang.

According to ENPO, the step to suspend the “public emergency” was a measure aimed at fostering mutual understanding and pursuing a peaceful resolution regarding the creation of autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Government of India. It, however, said the suspension is subject to review in the event of “compelling circumstances”.

The ENPO has been demanding a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state as early as 2010 over development deficit in its area. Although the initial demand was for creation of a separate state “Frontier Nagaland” carved out from the present-day Nagaland, the Centre’s representatives from Union Home Ministry led by advisor (northeast) AK Mishra in 2022 negotiated for an alternative arrangement- autonomy for the region.

The ENPO, which represents the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and eastern Sümi communities, has a standing resolution from February to abstain from central or state election till issues regarding the creation of FNT is resolved. Based on this resolution, the people of the six districts have not participated in the April Lok Sabha elections and the recently concluded state urban local body (ULB) polls. There are 20 assembly constituencies and 14 town councils in the eastern region.

Meanwhile, reacting to media reports on chief minister Neiphiu Rio saying the state government was mulling to nominate members to the ULBs in the eastern districts, ENPO said the people of the region did not participate in the ULB polls, therefore the question of appointing nominees to the ULBs of eastern Nagaland does not arise.