Nagaland: 8 killed in collision between passenger vehicle and truck

All eight passengers of an SUV car were killed in a major road mishap after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding truck on National Highway-2 in Nagaland’s Tseminyu district en route to Mokokchung from the state capital Kohima, police said. The accident took place on National Highway-2 in Nagaland’s Tseminyu district (Representative Photo)

According to Tseminyu police, all the occupants of the Tata Sumo, a taxi registered under Lim Travels, two males and six females, all in their twenties died from the crash.

Police said one LP truck with registration number AS-096-6187, heading from Merapani to Kohima carrying sand, collided with the taxi and the impact of the collision caused the latter to be dragged along the highway up to some distance before plummeting several feet below the road.

After the bodies were retrieved and following all due legal formalities, they were handed over to their family members. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries en route to Kohima, said police.

In connection with the tragic incident, police registered a suo-moto case and three persons, including the truck driver and two other occupants of the truck, were arrested and placed in police custody for further interrogation and investigation.

The accused have been identified as Prabita Gogoi (driver), Nituraj Gogoi (handyman) and Ultam Gogoi (helper), all from Golaghat district of neighbouring Assam, police said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the deaths of the passengers and announced Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the victims. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rio said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Tseminyu district where eight precious lives have been lost. The State Govt. is providing all necessary assistance, and ex-gratia of Rs.2.00 lakh each for the deceased. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

