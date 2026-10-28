Kohima, Nagaland Medical Council president Dr Puse Liegise on Wednesday urged doctors to uphold professional ethics and protect public trust. Nagaland Medical Council chief urges doctors to uphold professional ethics

Addressing the annual conference and general body meeting of the Nagaland In-Service Doctors' Association here, Dr Liegise, who is also Director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, identified four areas requiring particular attention: abortion-related practices, violation of non-practising allowance , incentives for prescribing medicines and payments for patient referrals.

Speaking on the theme "Ethical Practice, Compassionate Care", he cautioned that unethical abortion practices persisted despite existing legal safeguards and stressed the importance of complying with applicable laws and guidelines.

On NPA, Dr Liegise reminded government doctors that recipients sign an undertaking not to engage in private practice and may face action, including recovery of the allowance, if found violating the conditions.

He also termed financial incentives offered by pharmaceutical companies to promote particular brands of medicines unethical, along with payments made or received for referring patients.

Emphasising the fundamental principles of medical ethics, Dr Liegise called on doctors to maintain patient confidentiality, respect patients' right to informed decisions, avoid harm and provide equitable, unbiased treatment. He said compassionate care must go beyond treating an illness to understanding patients' experiences, preserving their dignity and building trust.

"Ethics is a matter of the heart. So let us collectively and individually set our hearts right," he said.

Nagaland Finance Commissioner Kesonyu Yhome, who attended the conference as a special guest, urged NIDA to go beyond discussions on doctors' service conditions and become an institutional partner in improving public healthcare.

Yhome called on the association to submit evidence-based recommendations to the state government, identifying persistent gaps in staffing, procurement, referrals and healthcare infrastructure, along with practical solutions.

He said investment in the health sector should not be viewed merely as expenditure, stressing that public spending must translate into tangible benefits for patients and their families.

Highlighting the importance of ethical conduct and compassion, Yhome said clinical competence must go hand in hand with integrity, empathy and respect for patients. He also urged greater attention to disease prevention, describing it as more economical than treatment.

Yhome said the medical fraternity would play a critical role in the state's development, as a healthy population was essential for sustained economic activity and progress.

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