Home / Cities / Others / Nagaland Polls: Govt suspends mobile internet services in Kiphire

Nagaland Polls: Govt suspends mobile internet services in Kiphire

ByAlice Yhoshü
Feb 28, 2023 08:29 PM IST

The decision was taken in apprehension of ‘grave’ law and order problems and post-poll violence in the district

A day after Nagaland went to polls, the state government has suspended mobile internet and data service of all service providers in Kiphire district in apprehension of “grave law and order problems” and post-poll violence in the district.

Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned Polling Stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)
Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned Polling Stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)

Home commissioner Abhijit Sinha issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday to prevent misuse of messaging services like SMS and WhatsApp and other social media platforms from flaring up tension in the district.

Residents say there was high tension in the area even prior to polls between the supporters of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate S Kiusumew Yimchunger and Republican Party of India (Athawale) nominee T Yangseo Sangtam who are contesting in Pungro-Kiphire constituency.

“As of now, the situation is volatile. Youth supporters of both sides are agitated,” said a person familiar with the matter. There is a Congress candidate in the fray as well but the person cited above said the skirmish was between the supporters of the NDPP and the RPI (A) candidates.

Officials told HT that post-poll, people were starting to gather and stone-pelting incidents had occurred which necessitated the shutting down of mobile data services. The district administration is said to be doing its best to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the state chief electoral officer (CEO) has forwarded appeals for re-poll to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and recommendation of the commission is awaited. Counting of votes will take place across the state on March 2 at the respective 16 districts’ election officer’s establishments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out