Nagaland Polls: Govt suspends mobile internet services in Kiphire

A day after Nagaland went to polls, the state government has suspended mobile internet and data service of all service providers in Kiphire district in apprehension of “grave law and order problems” and post-poll violence in the district. Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned Polling Stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)

Home commissioner Abhijit Sinha issued a notification to this effect on Tuesday to prevent misuse of messaging services like SMS and WhatsApp and other social media platforms from flaring up tension in the district.

Residents say there was high tension in the area even prior to polls between the supporters of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate S Kiusumew Yimchunger and Republican Party of India (Athawale) nominee T Yangseo Sangtam who are contesting in Pungro-Kiphire constituency.

“As of now, the situation is volatile. Youth supporters of both sides are agitated,” said a person familiar with the matter. There is a Congress candidate in the fray as well but the person cited above said the skirmish was between the supporters of the NDPP and the RPI (A) candidates.

Officials told HT that post-poll, people were starting to gather and stone-pelting incidents had occurred which necessitated the shutting down of mobile data services. The district administration is said to be doing its best to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the state chief electoral officer (CEO) has forwarded appeals for re-poll to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and recommendation of the commission is awaited. Counting of votes will take place across the state on March 2 at the respective 16 districts’ election officer’s establishments.