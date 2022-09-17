Nagar Nigam razes 100-year-old dilapidated building in U.P.’s Prayagraj

A few days after issuing notices to identified dilapidated buildings of the city, the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) demolished an old dilapidated building deemed unsafe in Daraganj locality here on Saturday.

The building was over 100 years old and the entire structure was in a very bad condition. Before the demolition, a notice was given to the residents by the PNN. In the afternoon, the PNN team arrived with JCB machine to pull down the structure in the presence of district administrative and police officials. The few remaining residents were made to vacate the building before it was razed.

Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said, “We have identified many houses which need to be demolished and notices have been served to them but owners too have to understand that it is their responsibility to demolish the structure which is dangerous to live in. Moreover, our engineers are also guiding the owners by providing consultation regarding any repair work that could save the building or a part of it.”

“However, it is for the people residing in any building to make sure that the structure is strong enough to withstand the wrath of weather and time and if they feel that they want our help to access the danger, we are ready to help them,” said Garg.

After the death of five people in Hatiya area where the balcony of an old building had collapsed on September 6 during rain, PNN is carrying out a survey of buildings which are dilapidated and no longer fit for residential or commercial purposes. A special team has been constituted in all zones for carrying out survey and prepare list of such buildings.

Besides the old buildings in Nagar Nigam records, there are many more buildings in the city which too are in dilapidated state. Majority of such buildings are in Chowk, Khuldabad, Daraganj, Kydganj, Pathar Gali, Nakhas Kohna, Loknath, Rani Mandi, Balua Ghat etc.