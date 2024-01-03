Namibian cheetah Asha gives birth to 3 cubs at KNP in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah, which was translocated to Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP), union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Wednesday. Asha gave birth to cubs in the big predator free enclosure seven days ago (HT Photo)

The Namibian cheetah, Asha, was seen with three cubs on Wednesday at the park.

“The cubs are healthy. Asha gave birth to cubs in the big predator-free enclosure seven days ago. We are happy that the population of cheetahs is increasing naturally,” said Uttam Kumar Sharma, field director, KNP.

Asha is one of the cheetahs who explored over 300 km of forest area near Kuno National Park after being released in the wild last year.

Earlier in March 2023, four cubs were born to Namibian cheetah Siyaya. However, three died of dehydration in June 2023.

As many as 20 cheetahs were translocated from Namibia and South Africa in September 2022 and February 2023, respectively.

After the death of six cheetahs due to skin infection, the cheetahs were shifted to an enclosure during monsoon. Recently, three cheetahs have been released in the wild.