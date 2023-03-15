Nandi opens centre of excellence in Naini’s UCER

Uttar Pradesh minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRIs and investment promotion, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, inaugurated a centre of excellence (CoE) at United College of Engineering and Research (UCER), Naini, on Monday. The Centre has been set up in association with skill-based education platform ISIEINDIA Private Limited. UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ with UGI officials at the newly inaugurated CoE at UCER in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The objective is to promote development of electric vehicles, research and skill development programmes for engineering students under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan of the government of India (GoI).

Nandi inaugurated the CoE in the presence of president of United Group of Institutions (UGI) Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman Satpal Gulati and vice-president Gaurav Gulati.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO), ISIEINDIA Private Limited Vinod Gupta and director, Alliance Partnership and CSR ISIEINDIA Shubhankaar Chakraborty were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandi said that the initiative will help youths of Prayagraj and Purvanchal region in developing and sharpening their technical skills thus generating employment opportunities.

He also gave some mantras of success to young minds. He appealed to them not to take short cuts and to accept a problem as a challenge to succeed in life.

Dean, corporate and industry relations, UGI, Divya Bartaria said that the primary aim of establishing the CoE is to develop industry-ready workforce.