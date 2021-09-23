Narendra Giri’s death: Prayagraj police send report to Uttar Pradesh government

A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI enquiry into the death of ABAP president Narendra Giri, Prayagraj police on Thursday forwarded its report related to the incident to the government, police said.

All documents, including copy of the FIR lodged in connection with the case, autopsy report and the list of collected samples etc had been forwarded to the concerned authorities, they added.

As per rules, after a recommendation for a CBI probe into an incident, the apex agency asks for a progress report from the current investigation team before it takes charge of the case.

Refusing to believe that Giri committed suicide, several seers had demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Mahant Hari Giri of Akhada Parishad had said that Union home minister Amit Shah was keeping an eye on the developments related to the case. A few hours after his statement, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended for a CBI probe late on Wednesday night.

Prayagraj police also become active after the recommendation of the CBI enquiry. Senior police officials held a meeting with the special investigation team constituted on Tuesday and asked them to prepare the relevant documents. Early on Thursday morning, the report was forwarded to the state government with no objection to a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, there were reports of arrival of a five-member CBI team to Prayagraj on Thursday morning and their meeting with senior police officials. Although none of senior police officials confirmed arrival of the CBI team.

Third accused sent to judicial custody

Prayagraj police on Thursday produced Sandeep Tiwari—the third accused in ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case—before chief judicial magistrate Harendra Kumar’s court. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Members of the special investigation team (SIT) then escorted Sandeep out of the court and took him to Naini Central Jail.

A day earlier, the police had produced Swami Anand Giri and Bade Hanuman Temple’s former priest and Sandeep’s father Aadya Tiwari before the court. In his purported suicide note, Mahant Narendra Giri had accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep of harassing him.

On the basis of suicide note, names of Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep were added to the FIR lodged for abetment of suicide with George Towb police station. Sandeep was arrested on Wednesday.