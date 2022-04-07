National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said.
He said that the process of selecting the works of artists for the coveted award has been completed in two phases. In the first phase, from the photographs of the artists, and in the second phase, the original works are selected for the national award. All the selected works are displayed in the exhibition.
The artworks of two young artists of Prayagraj, one of whom passed away in 2020, will be displayed in this exhibition. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled ‘Untitled 01’ in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition. For the last six years, living in Lucknow, Yadav has been experimenting with his creations. He has participated in many national and international exhibitions as well as has been honoured with state and national awards.
On the other hand, the photograph taken by Jalaj Yadav, who was a shadow painter, titled ‘Rupakriti 01’ has been selected to be displayed in this national exhibition. Jalaj had done a great job in a short span of time. He had created many series in photography. Jalaj has graduated in photography from Allahabad University and had received many national and international awards for the photographs clicked before his untimely demise. His work was selected for the Prafulla Dahanukar Award in 2017 and 2018, Felix School Photography Award in 2019, Avishkar Photo Salon Award and National Geographic.
-
Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership model in Uttar Pradesh. From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and Bhupendra's 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant's wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra's mother Sudesh Devi.
-
NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said. The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday.
-
CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
-
Heat wave continues in Rajasthan, Jalore sizzles at 45.2 degrees
Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Jalore being the hottest city at 45.2 degrees Celsius, IMD said. Several places recorded a maximum temperature from 41 to 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44.9 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.8 in Phalodi, 44.4 each in Jaisalmer and Banswara, 44.3 in Sriganganagar, 44 in Bikaner, and 43.2 degrees Celsius in Churu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics