National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured

The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said.

He said that the process of selecting the works of artists for the coveted award has been completed in two phases. In the first phase, from the photographs of the artists, and in the second phase, the original works are selected for the national award. All the selected works are displayed in the exhibition.

The artworks of two young artists of Prayagraj, one of whom passed away in 2020, will be displayed in this exhibition. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled ‘Untitled 01’ in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition. For the last six years, living in Lucknow, Yadav has been experimenting with his creations. He has participated in many national and international exhibitions as well as has been honoured with state and national awards.

On the other hand, the photograph taken by Jalaj Yadav, who was a shadow painter, titled ‘Rupakriti 01’ has been selected to be displayed in this national exhibition. Jalaj had done a great job in a short span of time. He had created many series in photography. Jalaj has graduated in photography from Allahabad University and had received many national and international awards for the photographs clicked before his untimely demise. His work was selected for the Prafulla Dahanukar Award in 2017 and 2018, Felix School Photography Award in 2019, Avishkar Photo Salon Award and National Geographic.