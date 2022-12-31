National Foods Security Act: U.P. govt issues guidelines for free ration distribution

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued guidelines for the distribution of free ration to beneficiaries under the National Foods Security Act (NFSA). As part of NFSA, free ration will be given by the Centre to needy families for a year from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

As per guidelines, only eligible Antyodaya families and priority households covered under the NFSA will get free ration, the cost of which will be borne by the central government. “Each eligible Antyodaya family holding a ration card will get 30 kg of food grain (14 kg wheat and 21 kg rice) free of cost every month for a year while each priority household will be entitled to free 5kg foodgrain (2 kg wheat and 3 kg rice) per member,” said Sourabh Babu, commissioner food and civil supplies.

“Besides, coarse grain (makka) will also be made available to beneficiaries in select districts for ₹1 per kg,” he added. The officer also said that ration dealers have been asked to necessarily display the information about free ration distribution for a year from January 1 prominently at three locations.

“Beneficiaries can also complain the toll-free n numbers -- 967 or 1800-1800-150,” the commissioner said while warning that “strict action will be taken against the concerned dealer/staff if the complaint is found to be true.”