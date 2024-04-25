National highway damaged after landslides in Arunachal Pradesh close to China border

Heavy landslides triggered due to heavy rain washed away a portion of National Highway 313 on Wednesday in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, officials confirmed on Thursday. While no one was injured in the incident, movement of vehicles on the road was cut off completely for over 16 hours. (The Arunachal Times | Screengrab)

While no one was injured in the incident, movement of vehicles on the road was cut off completely for over 16 hours.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read:Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for traffic after landslide

District officials informed that a portion of the road has been repaired temporarily around Thursday noon allowing movement of small vehicles.

“Disturbed to learn the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu posted on X on Thursday.

District officials said the landslides occurred around 5pm on Wednesday due to water accumulation on slopes of hills along the highway.

“Around 10 metre portion of the highway was completely washed away due to the landslides. But we have been able to restore a portion of it temporarily allowing movement of small vehicles,” informed DJ Borah, additional deputy commissioner, Dibang Valley.

“However, it will take time to start movement of heavy commercial vehicles as incidents of small rocks falling in the area are still taking place. Efforts are underway to ensure repair works get completed soon,” he added.