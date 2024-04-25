 National highway damaged after landslides in Arunachal Pradesh close to China border - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National highway damaged after landslides in Arunachal Pradesh close to China border

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 25, 2024 12:53 PM IST

District officials informed that a portion of the road has been repaired temporarily around Thursday noon allowing movement of small vehicles

Heavy landslides triggered due to heavy rain washed away a portion of National Highway 313 on Wednesday in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, officials confirmed on Thursday.

While no one was injured in the incident, movement of vehicles on the road was cut off completely for over 16 hours. (The Arunachal Times | Screengrab)
While no one was injured in the incident, movement of vehicles on the road was cut off completely for over 16 hours. (The Arunachal Times | Screengrab)

While no one was injured in the incident, movement of vehicles on the road was cut off completely for over 16 hours.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read:Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for traffic after landslide

District officials informed that a portion of the road has been repaired temporarily around Thursday noon allowing movement of small vehicles.

“Disturbed to learn the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu posted on X on Thursday.

District officials said the landslides occurred around 5pm on Wednesday due to water accumulation on slopes of hills along the highway.

“Around 10 metre portion of the highway was completely washed away due to the landslides. But we have been able to restore a portion of it temporarily allowing movement of small vehicles,” informed DJ Borah, additional deputy commissioner, Dibang Valley.

“However, it will take time to start movement of heavy commercial vehicles as incidents of small rocks falling in the area are still taking place. Efforts are underway to ensure repair works get completed soon,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

News / Cities / Other Cities / National highway damaged after landslides in Arunachal Pradesh close to China border
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On