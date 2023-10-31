National Unity Day: Varanasi pays tribute to Iron Man on birth anniversary

Kashi paid tribute to country’s first home minister Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. His birth anniversary was celebrated as National Unity Day. Races, bike rallies, were among the various programmes held to mark the birth anniversary celebration. Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, district magistrate S Rajalingam participating in National Unity Day race in Varanasi (HT Photo)

BJP leaders garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahia intersection in Varanasi and remembered Patel. Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said 6,000 BJP workers on 3,000 bikes participated in the rally which started from Maldahiya and concluded at regional BJP office, Rohania.

UP minister of state for stamps and court fee, registration (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and other officials attended the National Unity Day celebration at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU). He paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel. He said that the role of Patel has been most important in national integration.

On this occasion, the minister also administered the oath of nationalism and integrity to the people and then flagged off the unity race at the SSU. Minister and administrative officials participated in the race that reached the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya intersection.

Jaiswal, district magistrate S Rajalingam, chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal, additional district magistrate (city) Alok Kumar Verma, regional cultural officer Subhash Chandra Yadav and Basic Siksha Adhikari Arvind Pathak garlanded the statue of the Iron Man and paid respects to him.

National Equal Party president Shashi Pratap Singh and Varanasi SP Unit leaders paid tribute to Sardar Patel.

