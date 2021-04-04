NBC seizes multiple drugs after raids at actor Gaurav Dixit’s home in Mumbai

manish.pathak@htlive.com

Mumbai The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Gaurav Dixit house at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri (West) and allegedly found multiple drugs and packaging material.

Dixit lives with a foreign national, and the duo was not present at the house during the raid. NCB officials are on the lookout for them.

The raid was conducted fallowing the arrest of actor Ajaz Khan, who purportedly revealed in his statement to the agency that he used to buy MDMA (Ecstasy) drugs from Dixit.

“During interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and confessed that he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from Dixit. After a preliminary investigation, it appears that Dixit supply drugs in Bollywood. A team of NCB visited at Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on Friday night but he was not present at home. We contacted one of his relatives and his house was raided. Multiple drugs such as hashish (charas), cannabis and MDMA were found in the fridge. We also discovered MD in the house,” said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The recovered drugs are worth ₹1.5 lakh.

During the search, the agency also found the packaging materials of drugs at several places in the house.

While the raid was going on, Dixit and his girlfriend, who’s a foreign national, were entering the building. But when they saw the police vehicle and learnt about the raid in their house, the duo fled from there,” said Wankhede.

Khan was arrested on April 1 after his alleged link surfaced with an alleged drug peddler, Shadab Shaikh, who was nabbed by the agency from his residence in Andheri on March 25 following a raid. NCB found 61 grams of mephedrone and 160 grams of ephedrine from the spot.

“During Shaikh’s interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up, and we found some incriminating evidence against the latter,” said Wankhede.