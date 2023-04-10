Pawar softens stand on JPC probe into Adani issue

Mumbai: Under attack from various quarters over his reservations against a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group for financial malpractices, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday resorted to a submissive stand saying that he had no objection if the Congress and other Opposition parties pushed for the parliamentary committee instead of a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Pune, India - December 30, 2017: Sharad Pawar during book Launch 'Jeevangaurav Granth' at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 30, 2017. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Pawar on Friday had said that he does not favour JPC to probe into Adani issue and the industrialist was being targeted by the Hindenburg Research report.

Following this, the NCP chief came under fire from other Opposition party leaders and also netizens. However, on Sunday, Pawar said that his suggestion would remain that JPC is not an appropriate medium for probing the allegations as the ruling BJP would have a dominant majority in the committee leaving the opposition in an ineffective minority.

“I clearly believe that a probe should be conducted,” Pawar stressed and added, “But the JPC will be constituted based on the strength of political parties in the Parliament. If a 21-member JPC was formed, 14-15 members would be from BJP as it has over 200 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the remaining six-seven from the Opposition. The question is how effectively can the six people work in a committee? Despite that, if all the opposition parties want the JPC to be formed, I have no objection to it.”

With his fresh remarks, the former union minister seems to have slightly softened his stand on the issue.

Pawar’s statement came soon after Shiv Sena (UBT) took a U-turn and supported the JPC. He said that questions were being raised over Adani Group and truth should come out before the people through probe. “It is the demand of the united opposition and Shiv Sena is part of it,” Raut said, adding that “There should be no objection in having JPC probe into the matter.”

“The Modi government has put many industrialists behind bars for wrongdoings. Why is the same law and justice not applicable to Adani,” Raut asked.

Earlier, Congress was isolated on the issue after Pawar expressed his reservations over the JPC probe. On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) too seconded Pawar. This brought the differences within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and the Opposition unity to the fore. However, Congress remained firm on its demand and also objected to Pawar’s stand.

The grand old party and 15 other parties have been demanding a JPC to probe allegations of financial malpractices highlighted by Hindenburg Research in a report in January this year.

Congress will form govt in Karnataka: Pawar

On Sunday, Pawar also anticipated that the Congress would win the ensuing Karnataka assembly elections. He said that the ruling BJP will have to face defeat because people want change in the state. “Based on the information, I am of the view that the BJP is going to face defeat and Congress will form the government,” he said.

Pawar also told reporters in Nashik that they are also going to contest six to seven seats in the Karnataka elections. “We have been fighting for the cause of Marathi-speaking people residing in the border areas and want them to remain united and contest elections from those areas,” he added.

