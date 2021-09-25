NCSC issues notice to Punjab over assault on protesting SCs in Batala

Batala The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab government to investigate an incident in Batala in Friday in which a mob of 50 men assaulted a group of Scheduled Caste (SC) protesters at Masadiya village, leaving may of them injured.

In the notice, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla has asked for an action-taken report on the matter through post or email, on or before October 2. The notice, asking for officials to intervene and provide justice for the SCs, has also been sent to Punjab chief secretary; the state DGP; divisional commissioner (Gurdaspur division); IGP (border range Gurdaspur); Gurdaspur deputy commissioner and the Gurdaspur superintendent of police.

“According to information received by the NCSC from media reports, some SCs, who were representing a labour union, were protesting against the village panchayat over the illegal auction of village land. A group of 50 goons, unprovoked, attacked the SCs, injuring 15 of them severely,” Sampla added in a statement.

Sampla has also warned officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the NCSC might exercise the powers of the civil court vested on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.