IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / NDMC best civic body among municipalities serving less than a million population
HT Image
HT Image
others

NDMC best civic body among municipalities serving less than a million population

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked as the best among 111 municipal corporations catering to areas with less than one million population in the Municipal Performance Index released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked as the best among 111 municipal corporations catering to areas with less than one million population in the Municipal Performance Index released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister on Thursday. The North and East corporations ranked 48th and 42nd, while the South corporation got 28th position.

While the NDMC was assessed in the category of less than one million population with 60 corporations, the South, East and North corporations were part of the million-plus population category with 48 other corporations.

The municipal corporations were assessed on five parameters such as governance (20% weightage), services (30%), technology (15%), finance (20%) and planning (15%). The municipal corporations have been divided into two categories based on the population: corporations with a million-plus population and corporations with less than a million populations.

The Municipal Performance Index is an outcome of the Ease of Living Index 2020, which was also released by the housing ministry on Thursday, as it assesses the inputs or enabling factors while EoLI emphasises on outcomes of developments.

While the NDMC stood first among 60 cities in the overall ranking, it was at the fifth position in the services category. Education, health, sanitation, permits and registrations and civic infrastructure were the key categories under the services parameter. Bilaspur topped the category followed by Tirupati, Gandhi Nagar and Vellore.

NDMC, which is one of the smart cities in the country, stood at 6th position in the technology category that was assessed on the parameter of digital governance, digital access and literary.

Among the small municipal bodies, besides NDMC the other 9 top performers are Tirupati, Gandhinagar, Karnal, Salem, Tiruppur, Bilaspur, Udaipur, Jhansi and Tirunelveli.

NDMC chairman Dharmendra said, “In the field of services and governance, NDMC has taken several IT-based initiatives through technology intervention for strengthening of e-Governance and m-Governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing civic services in an equitable, non-discretionary and transparent manner.”

The North and East corporations, both ruled by the BJP for the past 14 years, were ranked below Ghaziabad (20th rank), Meerut (29th rank) and Faridabad (40th rank) municipal corporations.

North Corporation mayor Jai Prakash admitted that there is a need to do a lot of work. “The assessment gives us an idea of where we stand. There is a need to do a lot of work. Our biggest problem is finances; we are working towards improving it. In this current financial year, we have tried to improve our revenue collection from house tax,” said Jai Prakash.

Among the three corporations, the South civic body fared well on parameters such as services, technology, municipal planning, finances and governance.

The North and East corporations have been facing a huge financial crunch. The financial situation of North corporation, officials say, is better than East corporation. But the east corporation’s performance is better than the North and South in some categories.

For instance, in the municipal governance category, East is ranked at 30th position while North corporation and South corporation at 48th and 44th positions respectively. Likewise, in the technology category also the East (43th rank) has fared better than the South and North corporations which stood at 45th and 47th position.

Nirmal Jain, mayor of East Corporation said, “We have been trying to do our best in the limited resources available with us. It is not just financial issues, a big problem before us is the area under our jurisdiction. We largely have slums and unauthorised colonies. We have been making efforts to take services on the digital platform, but it will take some time for it to happen.”

In terms of delivering services, South corporation was among the top five civic bodies at the fourth position.

Rajat Kathuria, director and chief executive, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), “The New Delhi Municipal Council is one of the richest municipal corporations. It is easier to provide essential services for the NDMC.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NDMC best civic body among municipalities serving less than a million population

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked as the best among 111 municipal corporations catering to areas with less than one million population in the Municipal Performance Index released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Diversions around Ashram to increase as PWD pushes to finish underpass construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked the Delhi Traffic Police to increase diversions around the Ashram intersection from Friday onwards so that they can hasten work on a 750-metre underpass connecting Nizamuddin Railway Bridge and CSIR Apartments on the Mathura Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday saw chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking their first shots against Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: City of opportunities, Delhi scores poorly on safety and public transport

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi ranked 13th among 49 cities with million-plus population in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI 2020) released by the Union housing and urban affair ministry on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: Delhi ranks poorly in sustainability and environment categories

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Consistent poor air quality and high levels of microscopic particulate matter pollutants have got Delhi 42nd rank in the environment category among 49 cities with a million or more population in a survey by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for the Ease of Living report that was released on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC tells police to share post-mortem video, inquest report with family of farmer killed on Jan 26

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the city police to share the video of the post mortem and the inquest report with the family of a 25-year-old farmer, who had died after his tractor allegedly overturned during the tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE A daily gathering of workers under the flyover in Warje in the early months of 2021, is a sign that the construction industry is making an effort to revive itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
others

IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP