NEET exam: Cong holds protests in Meerut region against alleged irregularities, demand probe

Congress leaders and workers staged protest at the offices of district magistrates in the region on Friday against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, demanding resignation of union education minister and investigation into the matter. Congress workers staging protest at DM office in Meerut on Friday. (HT)

Congress leaders and workers led by party district president Avneesh Kajla, city president Zahid Ansari and spokesperson Harikishan Ambedkar gathered at the DM office in Meerut on Friday.

After expressing anger over alleged leak and rigging in NEET exams which has put future of over 23 lakh students at stake, the protestors handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the additional city magistrate.

The protestors also demanded cancellation of NEET examination conducted by NTA (national testing agency). “All the examinations should be investigated by CBI and party also demands that strict action should be taken against the education mafia who are trying to spoil the future of the youth,” said district president Kajla and added that education minister should take responsibility for it and resign.

The memorandum of the party states that the result of NEET-UG 2024 was released on June 4, 2024 in which many irregularities were revealed. Allegations of paper leak were also made by the candidates. Technical irregularities, malpractices and unfair means were used in the examination. Many people have also been arrested for corruption related to the NEET exam in the BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, due to which the entire exam has come under scanner, stated the memorandum.

The memorandum further states that the National Testing Agency (NTA) also cancelled its (NET) examination conducted on June 18, 2024, the very next day due to fear of irregularities and a CBI inquiry has been recommended. This gives strength to the accusations of rigging in NEET examinations.