New Ludhiana police chief bans low quality helmets

Soon after taking charge, the newly appointed commissioner of police Naunihal Singh issued orders banning the use of helmets that don’t meet the safety standards laid down by the Indian Standards Institute (ISI).

Besides, the police chief has also asked the auto-rickshaw drivers to reverse the modification done on three wheelers to accommodate more passengers. He also directed the vehicle owners to procure their registration numbers within the stipulated 30 days. The order reads that those indulging in the sale of the plastic string will be dealt with strictly.

The commissioner of police also issued orders to the shopkeepers, who sell uniforms of defence forces, to keep a record of the details of the buyers. The order also reads that stern action will be taken against those found using VIP tags of police and other defence forces.

The police chief further directed owners of houses to get police verification of their talents, failing which action will be taken for non-compliance with the orders.

Hookah bars banned

Naunihal Singh also banned hookah bars. He stated that stern action will be taken against those serving tobacco in hookah bars. The police commissioner also ordered the bar owners to ensure compliance with mandatory guidelines and keep a record of visitors.

The order reads that action will be taken against street vendors obstructing public movement by encroaching upon the road.

Further, the commissioner also banned swimming in canals and water bodies as it might lead to persons losing their lives due to drowning.

Gurdial Singh is new SSP of Ludhiana rural

Punjab Police Service officer Gurdial Singh has taken charge as the new Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP).

He has replaced Charanjit Singh Shoal, who has been transferred to Muktsar. Gurdial has previously served as AIG Intelligence, CID, DSP, Sarabha Nagar and also held the charge of DSP traffic in Ludhiana.

After taking charge, the SSP said that tightening the noose around the neck of anti-social elements would be his top priority.

He said that the grievances of the poor and needy will be addressed on a priority basis. Further stress will be laid on solving the traffic concerns.