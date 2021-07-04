New platform for e-hearing of cases in Allahabad HC from Monday

: In order to streamline the virtual hearing of cases, the Allahabad High Court has introduced a new platform for virtual hearing through a web app named webex from Monday.

Initially, it will be for five courts only but from next week onwards, more courts would be added in the new system. Gradually, within a month all courts will be added to the platform.

There would be no video conferencing link henceforth for all those courts which are connected with this new mode of virtual hearing, the notification added.

Lawyers will have to feed his case number, right slash and name in the new web app. When a case comes, the bench secretary will connect the lawyer directly and the lawyer will be brought before the court.

During the waiting period one can watch the court proceedings but will not be able to participate. The device will remain automatically muted. But when lawyer is brought before the court, he has to ‘unmute’ his device manually. The webex will filter all noises like, barking of dog, ringing of phone etc.