Newborn dies, father blames CHC staff; probe on

A three-member committee has been formed to probe into the complaint lodged by a man from Mainpuri who alleged that his newborn child died due to apathy of the CHC staff at Karhal. (Pic for representation)

Taking serious cognizance of the incident, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has removed a nurse on contractual job with the Karhal CHC. The accused nurse Jyoti Bhadauria has been transferred to Bichwan primary health centre in Sultanpur and further action will be taken on the basis of the report of the probe committee

In a complaint lodged with the district magistrate and chief medical officer (CMO) at Mainpuri, the complainant Sujit Kumar alleged that he was asked to pay ₹5100 by staff at Community Health Centre in Karhal after his wife gave birth to a male child on September 19, and the newborn child was not given to parents till they made the payment.

Sujit has alleged that because of unnecessary delay caused by staff at CHC who placed the newborn on a table, the condition of the child deteriorated and he was declared brought dead at the Safai Medical College in Etawah district.

Mainpuri CMO RK Gupta said a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter.

The complainant has asked for action against staff nurse Jyoti and Asha worker Sheela on duty at CHC.

“The committee will have two additional chief medical officers and a district programme manager who will probe the matter and submit report. The issue has been also taken up with incharge at CHC Karhal. Action will be taken accordingly,” stated Dr Gupta while talking to HT on Monday.

The complainant, in his complaint addressed to DM Mainpuri, stated that his wife Sanjali was admitted at CHC Karhal on September 18 where a staff member Jyoti misbehaved with them.

“The staff on duty falsely told us that Jyoti was the doctor but in fact she was the staff nurse. Jyoti asked me to pay ₹5100 after my wife delivered a baby boy at 4am on September 19. They kept the newborn child wrapped in a cloth at a table. The staff nurse denied to hand over the child till the amount was paid,” alleged Sujit.

“Left with no choice, we paid ₹5100 to the staff nurse who gave us the child after 40 minutes of delay. Till then, the condition of the child deteriorated. Jyoti then referred the child to Safai Medical College in Etawah district, but the child passed away on way and I was told that delay in treatment proved fatal. Even now the staff at CHC is pressurising me to compromise or else face the consequences,” alleged Sujit.