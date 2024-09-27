Newborn found abandoned near drain

MUMBAI: A newborn boy was found abandoned in Mankhurd on Wednesday night. The incident came to light after a resident of Janata Nagar heard cries of a baby near the drain. HT Image

Mohammad Shaikh, 20, went to throw wastewater in the drain behind his house at around 10:30pm. He heard a baby crying on the other side of the drain and informed his parents about this. His father along with the neighbours visited the spot. They called the police control room to inform of the infant found, while two women picked him up the from the ground.

The baby was immediately taken to the Shatabdi Hospital, said a police officer, and his condition was found to be stable after a doctor on duty examined him.

The Mankhurd police registered a case against unknown persons. The CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to identify the culprit who dumped the newborn boy near the drain.

The police informants have been alerted to inform them about recent pregnancy deliveries in the area. The police team are also checking with the local hospitals to see if anyone delivered a baby recently so the police can verify at their residence, said senior inspector Mahadev Koli of Mankhurd police station.