Newborn girl’s body found dumped in One Avighna Park

MUMBAI: A newborn girl’s body was found dumped in the waste segregation room of One Avighna Park, a residential building, located in Lower Parel. The infant’s body was found by a garbage segregator in the building, who informed the security in-charge. Subsequently, the security in-charge reported the matter to the police HT Image

“We have registered a case against unknown individuals under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Amol Pawar, the security officer representing a private company responsible for maintaining security at the society.

“The building has two wings - A and B wing and each of the wings has 60 floors and 225 flats,” said the police officer.

Each floor is equipped with garbage disposal areas, from where waste reaches the basement through pipes into the waste segregation room. Later it is segregated as dry and wet garbage by three garbage segregators. One of these employees found the newborn’s body in the B-wing basement area and reported it to the police officers.

The police said they are checking CCTV footage of every floor. “We are also checking footage of cameras to check who has dumped the infant in the room. We are also questioning people to find out about any pregnancy in the vicinity,” said a police officer.