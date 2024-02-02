 Newborn girl’s body found dumped in One Avighna Park - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Newborn girl’s body found dumped in One Avighna Park

Newborn girl’s body found dumped in One Avighna Park

ByVinay Dalvi
Feb 02, 2024 07:26 AM IST

A newborn girl's body was found dumped in the waste segregation room of a residential building in Mumbai. Police are investigating the incident.

MUMBAI: A newborn girl’s body was found dumped in the waste segregation room of One Avighna Park, a residential building, located in Lower Parel. The infant’s body was found by a garbage segregator in the building, who informed the security in-charge. Subsequently, the security in-charge reported the matter to the police

HT Image
HT Image

“We have registered a case against unknown individuals under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Amol Pawar, the security officer representing a private company responsible for maintaining security at the society.

“The building has two wings - A and B wing and each of the wings has 60 floors and 225 flats,” said the police officer.

Each floor is equipped with garbage disposal areas, from where waste reaches the basement through pipes into the waste segregation room. Later it is segregated as dry and wet garbage by three garbage segregators. One of these employees found the newborn’s body in the B-wing basement area and reported it to the police officers.

The police said they are checking CCTV footage of every floor. “We are also checking footage of cameras to check who has dumped the infant in the room. We are also questioning people to find out about any pregnancy in the vicinity,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On