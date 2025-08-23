Newly built Hanuman Temple Corridor wall damaged in recent floods in Prayagraj

The recent floods in Prayagraj district have damaged parts of the newly constructed Hanuman Temple Corridor, including the outer wall cladding, as well as construction at Arail Ghat and the road adjacent to Dashashwamedh Ghat. The damage has raised questions about the quality of construction carried out by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), as these structures remained submerged for only about two weeks. Damaged tiles at Hanuman Temple Corridor and Arail Ghat (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The Hanuman Temple Corridor, built at an estimated cost of ₹3,682.78 lakh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year during the Mahakumbh 2025 celebrations.

After the floodwaters receded, tiles on the exterior of the corridor were found dislodged. Similar damage occurred at Arail Ghat, where tiles and cladding came off after being submerged for just 10 to 12 days.

According to PDA secretary Ajeet Singh, the first phase of the Hanuman Corridor project has been completed, while the second phase is currently underway. “Of the total estimated cost of ₹3,682.78 lakh, ₹1,933.46 lakh has been released. The structural integrity of the constructed part was not affected by the recent floods. However, the stone cladding installed on the outer plaster walls as part of beautification came loose due to boat movement in the area. This is now being reinstalled,” he said.

Singh further explained that, since the project is still under construction, the contractor is responsible for repairs under a two-year defect-liability clause. The construction company will bear the repair costs. Measures will also be taken in the future to protect the corridor walls from damage caused by boat movement during floods, he added.

Additionally, the road leading to the newly constructed Dashashwamedh Ghat also sustained flood-related damage.