IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / NHAI to start work on crucial decongestion projects in Delhi this year
HT Image
HT Image
others

NHAI to start work on crucial decongestion projects in Delhi this year

New Delhi: Work on four major road infrastructure projects planned as part of a Rs50,000-crore plan to decongest Delhi and curb vehicular pollution will begin this year
READ FULL STORY
By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Work on four major road infrastructure projects planned as part of a Rs50,000-crore plan to decongest Delhi and curb vehicular pollution will begin this year. The new road links will not only reduce the traffic load on arterial roads such as Ring Road but also make it easier to travel between various zones of the city.

The four projects are National Highway 709B (Akshardham to Eastern Peripheral Expressway to Saharanpur bypass), Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway to KMP interchange via Kalindi Kunj bypass (part of Delhi-Mumbai expressway), Urban Extension Road (UER)-II and Dwarka Expressway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which is executing the four projects said while work on some has already begun, on others it will start this year.

Of the four projects, UER-II and Kalindi Kunj bypass were planned by the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi government’s Public Works Department decades ago. But they got stuck due to technical and land acquisition related issues, said senior DDA and PWD officials.

Decongesting East Delhi

The 31.1km corridor between Akshardham and EPE, part of national highway 709B, will start from Akshardham flyover and pass through densely populated areas such as Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, etc. Of the 31.1kms, 14.7km will be in Delhi and the entire stretch will be elevated, officials said.

Though tenders for the project were floated in January 2019, the project got delayed as the ministry of road transport and highways asked NHAI to reassess the financial viability of the project and explore options to bring down the cost. The direction came as the ministry was focusing on prioritising highway projects after evaluating them financially.

After the evaluation, the total cost of the project has been revised to 2,388 crore from the earlier estimate of 2,820 crore. A senior NHAI official said, “We have opened the financial bids for the project. The work on the 31.1 km stretch will be done in two packages. Based on the financial bids, we have declared the contractors for the two packages. The work will be awarded soon.”

The official added, “The work should start in 4-5 months. Some clearances such as environment, fire, setting up a temporary bitumen plant, etc has to be taken.”

Kalindi Kunj bypass

Work on the 59km corridor connecting Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to Western Peripheral Expressway on the Delhi- Mumbai expressway will start in the next few months. A senior NHAI official, who is associated with the project said, “The work will be awarded soon and the process to apply for various clearances will start. We are hopeful that the work will start from May.”

To be constructed at a cost of 3,580, it will include Kalindi Kunj bypass project, which was conceived by Delhi Public Works Department in 2002. The PWD could not complete it due to land issues between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Of the 59kms, nine kilometres will be constructed in Delhi. An NHAI official said that the entire stretch in Delhi will be elevated. The project will provide seamless connectivity to commuters from east and north Delhi going towards Faridabad or Gurugram. This will take the vehicular load off the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

Dwarka expressway

Work on both the Haryana and Delhi sections of the 29km Dwarka expressway has begun. An official said NHAI has finally got all the necessary clearances for the project. “The deadline for the project is September 2022,” said another official.

Urban Extension Road-II

This was proposed in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 as a third Ring Road. Planned by the Delhi Development Authority in 2016, the project was transferred to NHAI in 2017 by the Centre as there was inordinate delay in the execution of the project due to land acquisition issues.

NHAI, which invited the bids for the 7,715.6 crore project in December 2019, asked DDA to pay for the viability gap worth 4,000 crore, as the project is turning out to be expensive.

Senior NHAI and DDA officials said that the matter was under discussion for some time to find a solution to the problem. It is learnt that the two agencies have reached an understanding to make the project financially viable. A senior DDA official said, “It is an important project and efforts are being made to expedite it. The resolution to the issue regarding funding has been found.”

An NHAI official said, “The bids were invited in December 2019 . Once financial issues are finalised, we will start work.”

The UER-II project, which has been in planning for over a decade, was finalised by the DDA in 2016 in a bid to decongest the city. The 75.71km-long project will connect four national highways ( NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurugram. Of the 75.71-kms, 43kms (Approx) will be constructed in Delhi.

Experts hopeful

Transport experts say that the construction of these projects will ease the traffic load on inner-city roads, as people can move from one part of the city to the other without coming to the centre of the city. S Velmurugan, chief scientist, traffic engineering and road safety, at CSIR-CRRI said, “The problem of non-Delhi bound traffic entering Delhi has been resolved to a large extent with the construction of eastern and western peripheral expressways. The other projects such as UER-II, Kalindi Kunj bypass, etc only further provide a buffer and reduce traffic load on city roads, as people coming from north Delhi need not to go through central Delhi to go to IGI airport.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
others

500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot

By Anamika Gharat and Sajana Nambiar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 500 cops from Thane commissionerate have been vaccinated in the second phase in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The post-Covid rehabilitation centre (daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy) which was functional in Kalyan for around 45 days was closed due to poor response from Covid recovered patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh, booked
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked
others

Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of 80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

By Prawesh Lama and Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers protesters at Singhu border never allowed actor-activist Deep Sidhu to speak from the stage because of his “association with the ruling party” and his “extremist views”, said Harinder Happy, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- a group of 40 farm unions that is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SC stays AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in casteist slur case

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is facing multiple criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly calling the Yogi Adityanath government ‘casteist’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

39-year-old man found bludgeoned to death near Jagraon Bridge

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
A 39-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at the railway lines near Jagraon Bridge on Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chimpu Kapoor was set to script new life in “tranquil Pune”, say close friends

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:17 PM IST
PUNE Rajiv Kapoor, aka Chimpu Kapoor, was the youngest of Raj Kapoor’s children and was in love with Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Transport Associations protest vehicle scrapping, petrol price hikes outside the RTOs across state

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to oppose hiked fuel prices in the state and various other demands, members of the Goods and Passenger Transport Association protested outside the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jadhav challenges father-in-law Danve to contest next elections in Jalna

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:02 PM IST
PUNE: Former MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, on Tuesday, challenged his father-in-law and BJP minister Raosaheb Danve, promising to defeat him in the next Lok Sabha elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2020 admissions to engineering diploma courses up by 10% over 2019

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:48 PM IST
PUNE The admission process for various diploma courses under the state technical education department have been completed for this year (2020-21) and there has been an increase of 10 per cent in the overall admissions as compared to last year (2019)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC seeks consultants to advise on demolition of Sadhu Vaswani bridge

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will appoint consultants to advise on a proposed plan to demolish the flyover at Koregaon Park, known as the Sadhu Vaswani bridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Nihang assaults two cops with hammer in Ludhiana, arrested

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:58 PM IST
A nihang has been arrested for attacking two police personnel with a hammer at Tajpur Road on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Penpa Tsering, who lost to present president Lobsang Sangay in the 2016 elections, polled 24,488 votes against his nearest rival Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor), who got 14,544 votes. (HT Photo)
Penpa Tsering, who lost to present president Lobsang Sangay in the 2016 elections, polled 24,488 votes against his nearest rival Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor), who got 14,544 votes. (HT Photo)
others

Penpa Tsering wins first round of Tibetan elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
There were eight candidates in the fray for the post of sikyong or president of the Central Tibetan Administration. The election commission will declare the two finalists for the final round of elections on March 21, polling for which will be held on April 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.(nageshvelland/Facebook)
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.(nageshvelland/Facebook)
others

Kerala HC order stopping Rehana Fathima from publishing her views stayed by SC

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The High Court had imposed strictures on Fatima who had uploaded a video of a cookery show on social media in which she was cooking "Gomatha Ularth".
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Maharashtra forest dept assures action in Badlapur tree hacking

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Several social activists from Ambernath have planted over 6,000 trees over the past five years, especially along the roads to increase the city’s green cover
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP