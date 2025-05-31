NIA raids two Gkp locations, village ex-head detained

A four-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Lucknow raided two locations in Gorakhpur district early on Saturday morning in connection with a money laundering case. The team detained Munni Lal Yadav, a former village head and the elder brother of Thailand-based trader Panne Lal Yadav, for questioning. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under the supervision of NIA officer Rajesh Kumar Pandey, the team first raided the ancestral home of Panne Lal Yadav in a village under the jurisdiction of Khajni Police Station. Munni Lal Yadav was taken into custody from the residence.

The second raid was conducted at a double-storey building near Azad Chowk, also linked to the Yadav family.

The six-hour-long operation involved thorough searches and interrogations of family members. During the raids, the NIA seized laptops and several important documents. Personnel from Khajni Police Station were present throughout the operation to assist the NIA team.

Following the raid, Deepak Yadav, nephew of Panne Lal Yadav, alleged that NIA officials misbehaved with his sister and elderly mother. However, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Rajesh Pratap Singh and Khajni Police Station officials denied any misconduct.

Although the NIA has not officially disclosed the reason for the raids, sources indicate that the name and account number of Panne Lal Yadav surfaced during an investigation into a money-laundering case. Suspicious financial transactions led the agency to carry out the raids for further investigation.

Shwani, niece of Panne Lal Yadav, stated that her uncle has been living in Thailand for the past 30 years, where he is engaged in business.