Night curfew hits income of Pune’s cabbies
PUNE Private taxi drivers are complaining that the night curfew in the city is impacting their daily income.
In Pune, night curfew was imposed from February 22, and has now been extended till March 31.
With stricter norms for restaurants, hotels and malls, cab drivers are also affected.
According to the new order – malls and restaurants will close at 10 pm, while only delivery of food from restaurants will be allowed till 11 pm.
“I work as a peon in a hospital in Kothrud till 8pm and then drive my auto rickshaw till am. I give service to Ola and Uber both. Since February 21, I have been going back home at 10 pm. Driving at night helped me to earn money which took care of my monthly rations,” said Sunil Ramse.
Most private cab drivers prefer to wait at Koregaon Park or SB road for after-hours customers.
“Although Pune doesn’t have a night life like Mumbai, if you are in Koregaon Park or SB road you get many calls, as there are many pubs and bars in these localities,” said Dhanjay Kudale, an Ola driver.
IT park’s WFH a big blow
Before night curfew was imposed, many cab drivers who used to provide their services to IT companies in Hinjewadi and Kharadi, were left jobless with companies continuing the work from home (WFH) routine.
“Private cab owners who were on duty with IT companies had developed a very good source of income as their payment was always done on time. Now all these drivers who had contracts with IT companies are with Ola and Uber, so we have more drivers in every area,” said Vishwanath Sadhu, a cab driver.
