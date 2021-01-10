Nine convictions in crimes against children in last 40 days, say Noida police

NOIDA: In the last 40 days, as many as nine criminals have been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, said officials.

District commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said that under Uttar Pradesh’s Mission Shakti campaign, introduced last year, besides spreading awareness on women and children safety, the police are taking stern legal action. “We have started exclusive women safety cells in all police stations, where a sub-inspector (SI) rank officer is supervising cases. In the last 40 days, we have adroitly prosecuted cases at the district and session court. Life imprisonment was awarded to two convicts, while seven others were sentenced to jail terms of different durations,” he said.

Vrinda Shulka, DCP (women safety), said after the introduction of the cells, the responsibilities of probe have been fixed on officers deputed.

“As a result, police have arrested all suspects in every case related to sexual violence. We are also providing enough medical, chemical and legal evidences,” she said.

She further said that crimes against women have gone down in the last one year in the district. “While there is a fall (34 cases) in cases of rape in 2020, as compared to 2019 (99 cases), while cases under POCSO Act have gone down to 127, compared to 147 in 2019,” she said.

District special prosecution officer Chhavi Ranjan Dwivedi said: “Now, we are so much more equipped with evidence that escaping conviction has become difficult. In the last 40 days, we have ensured cancellation of bails of 34 accused in crimes against women and children,” he said.

Supreme Court lawyer Rajesh Kumar said success of prosecution completely depends on authenticity of facts and evidence.

“Full-proof probe is the key to ensuring conviction. Seven convictions in less than 45 days indicate that the district police are taking even minute evidence into account,” he said.