Nine convictions in crimes against children in last 40 days, say Noida police
NOIDA: In the last 40 days, as many as nine criminals have been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, said officials.
District commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said that under Uttar Pradesh’s Mission Shakti campaign, introduced last year, besides spreading awareness on women and children safety, the police are taking stern legal action. “We have started exclusive women safety cells in all police stations, where a sub-inspector (SI) rank officer is supervising cases. In the last 40 days, we have adroitly prosecuted cases at the district and session court. Life imprisonment was awarded to two convicts, while seven others were sentenced to jail terms of different durations,” he said.
Vrinda Shulka, DCP (women safety), said after the introduction of the cells, the responsibilities of probe have been fixed on officers deputed.
“As a result, police have arrested all suspects in every case related to sexual violence. We are also providing enough medical, chemical and legal evidences,” she said.
She further said that crimes against women have gone down in the last one year in the district. “While there is a fall (34 cases) in cases of rape in 2020, as compared to 2019 (99 cases), while cases under POCSO Act have gone down to 127, compared to 147 in 2019,” she said.
District special prosecution officer Chhavi Ranjan Dwivedi said: “Now, we are so much more equipped with evidence that escaping conviction has become difficult. In the last 40 days, we have ensured cancellation of bails of 34 accused in crimes against women and children,” he said.
Supreme Court lawyer Rajesh Kumar said success of prosecution completely depends on authenticity of facts and evidence.
“Full-proof probe is the key to ensuring conviction. Seven convictions in less than 45 days indicate that the district police are taking even minute evidence into account,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Kondli underpass expedited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obscene posts in class WhatsApp groups may lead to FIR against parents, North MCD warns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling matches, bike rally brighten weekend for protesting farmers at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Gate protest site stays aloof from Covid protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox