Nitish reviews Darbhanga projects under Samriddhi Yatra, launches works worth ₹138 crore

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed a series of development initiatives in Darbhanga district during his Samriddhi Yatra, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 90 schemes with a combined outlay of ₹138 crore. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony during the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Darbhanga on Wednesday. (CMO Bihar/ANI Photo)

Addressing a public interaction programme (Jansamvad), at Dr Nagendra Jha stadium on LNMU campus, the CM said the government had pursued development “everywhere, for everyone and across all sectors,” underlining the focus on infrastructure, social welfare and connectivity.

The CM said that several major initiatives would be undertaken in Bihar over the next five years (2025–2030), which happens to be fifth term of the government since 2005. He stated that across all four terms of his government substantial work had been carried out in every sector, including education, health, roads, electricity and agriculture. He added that significant efforts have also been made towards women’s empowerment. Emphasising that the pace of development would now be further accelerated, Kumar said the state was receiving full cooperation from the Central government and that Saat Nishchay–3 programme had been formulated for the next five years.

The CM said that everyone knows the NDA government was formed for the first time on November 24, 2005, and since then, the rule of law has been firmly established in the state, with continuous efforts towards development.

“Do you remember what the situation was like earlier? Conditions were extremely bad. People did not dare to step out of their homes after evening. There was widespread social unrest and frequent Hindu–Muslim clashes. What was the state of education? Very few children went to school, and learning levels were extremely poor. Proper medical facilities were lacking. There were very few roads, and those that existed were in a miserable condition. Electricity was available only in limited areas.

“From the very beginning, work for Bihar’s development has been underway. Today, there is no atmosphere of fear or insecurity. The state now enjoys an environment of love, brotherhood, and peace,” he said.

Under the Saat Nischay programme launched in 2015, the government completed the work of providing electricity to every household, tap water in every home, toilets for all households, and connecting habitations with paved roads. By 2018, electricity had reached every household. From the very beginning, power was supplied at highly subsidised rates, and now electricity is being provided free of cost to almost all domestic consumers.

The CM elaborated that under Saat Nischay-2, the government committed to providing 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities for youth. So far, 10 lakh youths have been given government jobs, while 40 lakh people have received employment. A target has been set to provide jobs and employment to one crore youths over the next five years.

The CM said the state is receiving full support from the Centre, and Bihar will become more developed, rank among the country’s top states, and make a significant contribution to national progress. Recalling Darbhanga’s past, he said no development took place before 2005, but since then comprehensive works have been carried out in the district. These include the establishment of a women’s ITI and ITIs in all subdivisions, expansion of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital to 2,500 beds, setting up of Bihar’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga, and the establishment of GNM and paramedical institutions. He also cited the construction of the Darbhanga Planetarium and Science Museum, Karpoori Hostel, six residential schools, several roads and bridges.

Flight services from Darbhanga Airport began in 2020, and the airport is now being further expanded.

During the visit, the CM inspected the under-construction inter-state and international bus terminal at Dilli Mor in Darbhanga town. Officials said the project—part of a comprehensive bus stand redevelopment plan—will feature a G+4 office building, concourse, passenger platforms, maintenance depot, parking facilities, footpaths, toilet blocks, a 700-kilolitre sewage treatment plant, boundary wall, campus development and modern lighting. The terminal is slated for completion within two years.

Kumar also reviewed progress on projects announced earlier during the Pragati Yatra. Officials reported rapid advancement on key works, including the rail overbridge near Donar Chowk, a four-lane access road to the proposed AIIMS on the Shobhan bypass, widening and strengthening of the Shobhan–Ekmi road, and construction of a bypass connecting the Darbhanga–Kusheshwarsthan road to Dhabouliya (Kusheshwarsthan Phultora Ghat road).

Other ongoing initiatives include modernisation and conservation of the Mithila Research Institute; upgradation and construction of an elevated corridor linking Darbhanga railway station with the Amas–Darbhanga Expressway via Donar Chowk and Karpoori Chowk; beautification and development of Baba Kusheshwarsthan and Ahilyasthan; land acquisition for Ahilyasthan development; and integrated development and beautification of Ganga Sagar, Harahi and Dighi ponds.

Directing officials to ensure timely and quality completion of all projects, the chief minister said the initiatives would significantly accelerate Darbhanga’s growth and improve civic amenities.

Kumar also inspected the under-construction civil enclave near Darbhanga airport and reviewed the identified site for a proposed logistics park and cargo hub. Officials said the identified land parcel, spread over around 50 acres, falls under Darbhanga Sadar circle.

Later, he reviewed progress of the Amas–Darbhanga road project near its camp office. Officials said the corridor would provide direct connectivity between NH-2 and NH-27, strengthening links between Bihar’s interior regions and West Bengal, Jharkhand and the northeastern states, while facilitating long-distance passenger and freight movement. Describing the project as “crucial”, Kumar said its completion would spur industry, investment, small businesses, and religious, cultural and tourism activities.

The chief minister visited departmental stalls and symbolically distributed bank credit linkage cheques worth ₹311.79 crore to 23,384 Jeevika self-help groups and 93,536 Jeevika women. He also handed over benefits under the Nari Shakti Yojana, inter-caste marriage incentive scheme, disability marriage incentive scheme, and keys of battery-operated tricycles to beneficiaries.

From the venue, Kumar remotely inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 90 schemes in Darbhanga district, including 50 projects worth ₹105 crore and 40 completed projects costing ₹33 crore.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, social welfare minister Madan Sahni, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, several MLAs, and senior administrative and police officials were present.