Nitish rule has destroyed education system in Bihar: PK

A day after attacking Lalu Prasad’s RJD for treating Muslims like “bonded labourers”, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of undoing of education system in the state and obstructing the construction of road in a pocket of West Champaran for personal reasons.

Addressing a press conference at Machharhaon in West Champaran district, Kishor said the 17-year rule of Nitish Kumar in Bihar had done irreparable damage to the education system and schools and colleges have come to be merely distribution centres for khichadi and degrees, respectively.

“Education in government school has gone for a toss. The manner in which education system has collapsed in the state, the whole generation would never forgive Nitish Kumar whom I hold totally responsible for this,” said Kishor, who played a key role in bringing together RJD and Kumar’s JD-U together as “Mahagathbandhan” in 2015 which won the assembly elections that year in Bihar.

Kishor, who served as JD-U’s national vice president for a brief period before being expelled from the party in 2020, said the Nitish Kumar dispensation is “less responsive than monarchy”.

“The condition of Navalpur-Bettiah road is such that if any one walks 5 km, he gets asthma. I have walking since morning, cough is not stopping. There is dust all around. This is the condition for the last 15 years. I was told that Nitish Kumar had come to the area and someone threw a shoe on the stage. In anger, he is not allowing the road to be built,” he said.

Kishor is currently on a padyatra (foot march) as part of his Jan Suraj campaign in Bihar since October 2, staring from Mahama Gandhi’s Bhitiharawa ashram. He intends to cover a 3500 kms on foot in Bihar.

In the past, the political strategist has offered consultancy to political figures like Arvind Kejriwal, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Jagan Mohan Reddy, besides Amarinder Singh.

Kishor first shot into limelight ahead of 2014 parliamentary elections when he worked with the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi.