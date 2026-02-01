Nivedita Dubey makes history as first woman on AAI Board

Nivedita Dubey, a native of Prayagraj, has created history in the Indian aviation sector, bringing pride to the Sangam city. She has assumed charge as Member (Human Resources), the second-highest position in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Nivedita Dubey

Dubey’s appointment also makes her the first woman officer to be inducted into the AAI Board, an achievement being hailed across the country.

Dubey completed her early education at St. Mary’s Convent School, Prayagraj. She then studied science at Allahabad University (AU) before earning a postgraduate degree in management from AU’s Motilal Nehru Institute of Research and Business Administration (MONIRBA). Officials shared that she began her professional journey with AAI in 1995 as a management trainee. Over the years, she has served in several challenging roles. Notably, her performance as airport manager at Indira Gandhi International Airport was widely appreciated. Her expertise in human resource management proved to be a key asset to the organisation, and as regional executive director of the eastern region, she played a crucial role in turning loss-making airports into profitable ones.

Officials stated that Dubey will now shoulder key responsibilities in policy-making and administration within the country’s aviation sector, setting an inspiring example for women and youth across India.