No case of Delta Plus variant traced in Agra region

Agra Out of the 14 samples sent from here for genome sequencing, the Delta variant of Covid-19 virus was found in seven cases and Kappa variant in one. Delta variant was also found in two cases from Hathras and one each from Mathura and Mainpuri, but there was no case with Delta Plus variant.

“In all, 14 samples were sent by the Viral Diagnostic and Research Lab (VDRL), Microbiology Department of SN Medical College, Agra to KGMU Lucknow for genome sequencing on July 5. Out of these, Delta variant was found in 11 samples and Kappa variant was confirmed in one case,” informed Dr Prashant Gupta, the principal of SN Medical College.

“Out of these 12 cases with Delta or Kappa variant, eight were from Agra, two from Hathras and one each from Mathura and Mainpuri,” said Dr Gupta who informed that Kappa variant was not so dangerous and both vaccines presently given in India were effective against it.

“It is good that no case of Delta Plus variant has been traced in Agra or nearby region. Delta Plus is highly infectious and spreads faster and causes high rate of deaths,” he said.

“There should be no laxity. One should wear a mask and follow physical distancing. More and more people should get vaccinated and social gatherings should be avoided,” said Dr Gupta.

Earlier, on July 9, reports of 40 samples were sent from Agra for genome sequencing Out of these, Delta variant was traced in 16 samples. Out of these 16 samples, 10 were of those residing in Agra and 2 from Hathras, 2 from Firozabad, 1 from Mainpuri and 1 from Saharanpur.