Home / Cities / Others / No case of Delta Plus variant traced in Agra region
Delta Plus is highly infectious and spreads faster, causing high rate of deaths. (Pic for representation)
Delta Plus is highly infectious and spreads faster, causing high rate of deaths. (Pic for representation)
others

No case of Delta Plus variant traced in Agra region

Out of the 14 samples sent from Agra for genome sequencing, Delta variant of Covid-19 virus was found in 11 and Kappa in one but there was no trace of Delta Plus variant
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Agra Out of the 14 samples sent from here for genome sequencing, the Delta variant of Covid-19 virus was found in seven cases and Kappa variant in one. Delta variant was also found in two cases from Hathras and one each from Mathura and Mainpuri, but there was no case with Delta Plus variant.

“In all, 14 samples were sent by the Viral Diagnostic and Research Lab (VDRL), Microbiology Department of SN Medical College, Agra to KGMU Lucknow for genome sequencing on July 5. Out of these, Delta variant was found in 11 samples and Kappa variant was confirmed in one case,” informed Dr Prashant Gupta, the principal of SN Medical College.

“Out of these 12 cases with Delta or Kappa variant, eight were from Agra, two from Hathras and one each from Mathura and Mainpuri,” said Dr Gupta who informed that Kappa variant was not so dangerous and both vaccines presently given in India were effective against it.

“It is good that no case of Delta Plus variant has been traced in Agra or nearby region. Delta Plus is highly infectious and spreads faster and causes high rate of deaths,” he said.

“There should be no laxity. One should wear a mask and follow physical distancing. More and more people should get vaccinated and social gatherings should be avoided,” said Dr Gupta.

Earlier, on July 9, reports of 40 samples were sent from Agra for genome sequencing Out of these, Delta variant was traced in 16 samples. Out of these 16 samples, 10 were of those residing in Agra and 2 from Hathras, 2 from Firozabad, 1 from Mainpuri and 1 from Saharanpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.