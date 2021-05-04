No challans, Moga admn to send violators of Covid protocols to open jails

Amid the raging second wave of Covid-19 infections, the Moga administration has set up an open jail at Godhewala stadium on Ludhiana Road to lodge violators of the various norms and restrictions put in place by the government.

Moga deputy commissioner (DC) Sandeep Hans said the decision was taken to curb unnecessary movement of people amid rising infections. “People are roaming around the streets without any reason. For how long will we challan them? From now on, we will be taking stern action against the violators and sending them to open jails. Besides, people are already facing financial troubles. So, we have decided to detain them instead of collecting challans,” said the DC.

The open jail has been set up under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. It will remain functional until further orders.

DSP City Barjinder Singh said, “We have cleaned and sanitised the open jail. But we appeal to residents to stay at home rather than ending up here.”