No entry for heavy vehicles ahead Paush Purnima Snan

Heavy vehicles will be restricted in the city on the occasion of Paush Purnima from January 24 to January 26. Pilgrims arriving for the Paush Purnima Snan at Magh Mela in Prayagraj (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The no-entry points for heavy vehicles have been defined at Malak Harhar trisection, Sahson Crossing, Habusa turning, Soraon Bypass, Nawabganj Bypass, Phaphamau, Mandar turning, Transport Nagar trisection, Rampur trisection, Ghoorpur Police Station gate, Leprosy Mission crossing and Andawa crossing.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Traffic officials said that heavy vehicles going from Kanpur to Varanasi will be diverted through the bypass at Kokhraj. Vehicles from Varanasi to Kanpur will use the same route.

Vehicles from Kanpur to Banda will use the route from Chaudgara Crossing through Fatehpur district and will return from the same route.

Vehicles from Kanpur to Mirzapur will be diverted towards Banda and will reach Mirzapur through Karwi, Shankargarh and will return from the same route. Vehicles from Kanpur to Rewa will be diverted from Ghatampur to Hamirpur Road. Vehicles from Kanpur to Mirzapur Aurai will be diverted from Kokhraj.

Vehicles from Rewa to Lucknow will take the route from Fatehpur to Rae Bareli and then Lucknow. Vehicles from Rae Bareli to Prayagraj will be diverted from Lalganj in Pratapgarh to Mungra Badshahpur to Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Kalpwasis began reaching Magh Mela for the Paush Purnima bathing. Mela police arranged for them to take their vehicles to their camps.

Kalpwasis coming from Kanpur, Lucknow and Pratapgarh will reach their tents with their light vehicles through pontoon bridge number three, five and six. Those coming from Varanasi and Jaunpur will reach their tents through Tikarmafi Triveni Road to Sangam Lower Marg.

Kalpwasis coming from Mirzapur, Chitrakoot and Rewa with their light vehicles will use the Shastri Bridge-Jhunsi Giraffe crossing to Tikarmafi Triveni Road to Sangam Lower Marg to reach their tents.

The Mela police has appealed to pilgrims and Kalpwasis to park their vehicles only at parking sites arranged for them.