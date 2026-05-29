No financial irregularities in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Health minister

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday said there are no financial irregularities in the functioning of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), the grassroots healthcare centres. A total of ₹25 lakh has been earmarked for infrastructure upgradation at each AAM, while an additional ₹1 lakh has been allocated for furniture, fixtures and other essential functional requirements. (HT)

Delhi Health minister Dr Pankaj Singh said the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the Capital is being implemented with complete transparency and strict adherence to guidelines.

“Every AAM has been developed under approved financial norms and established procedures. Misinterpretation of financial figures without reference to sanctioned allocations and actual fund releases risks creating unnecessary confusion regarding an important public healthcare initiative,” he said.

A total of 370 AAMs have been operationalised across the Capital during the 2025-26 financial year under centrally sponsored schemes, stated an official release.

A total of ₹66.80 crore has been released for the centres, including ₹58.30 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and ₹8.50 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM).

A total of ₹25 lakh has been earmarked for infrastructure upgradation at each AAM, while an additional ₹1 lakh has been allocated for furniture, fixtures and other essential functional requirements.

According to the release, all works undertaken at the centres have been carried out within the sanctioned financial parameters to improve service delivery, patient experience, diagnostic readiness and overall primary healthcare infrastructure.

Of the 370 AAMs, 244 have been established under PM-ABHIM, while 126 are under NHM.