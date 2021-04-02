No home isolation for 60+ Covid patients in Agra

Agra Due to increased risk because of new corona strains, the facility of home isolation has been withdrawn for those above 60 years of age in Agra. The chief medical officer clarified that similar restriction would be imposed on those below 60 years of age but having co-morbidity so as to save their lives with treatment in hospital.

“To minimize the threat to lives of senior citizens and those having co-morbidities, they would be treated in hospital and would not be allowed to opt for home isolation in the present scenario,” stated Chief medical Officer of Agra, Dr RC Pandey.

Arrangements are being updated with the second wave on in Taj city. However, there seems a lack of enthusiasm for vaccination and only 1713 of those above 45 years of age got inoculated on Thursday, the day when vaccination began for those above 45 years of age.

Chief medical officer Dr RC Pandey urged more of those above 45 years of age to go for the shot and continue with mask and physical distancing.

Meanwhile, a testing drive was undertaken at Dr BR Ambedkar University after the vice chancellor tested corona positive.

In all, 195 samples were taken, including 125 from Khandari premises and 70 from Paliwal Park premises.