No mask, no travel in buses, taxis, autos: CM

Lucknow People should be allowed to travel in auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses only while they wore masks, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday.

“Mask is an important tool in fighting the war against Covid and ask people to compulsorily wear it. Make sure that shopkeepers also wear masks while doing business. Also ensure that all drivers of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and buses must wear mask at work. Use public address system to spread awareness about mask wearing and Covid protection and safety,” the CM said.

He also asked the administration to form and activate “nigrani samitis” (monitoring teams) at panchayat and municipal levels from Sunday itself and speed up Covid vaccination across the state.

The CM issued these instructions at a Covid review meeting he held at his official residence in Lucknow before he left for a campaign tour of poll-bound West Bengal. At the meeting, he reviewed Covid infection status in the state and its prevention, protection, treatment, and vaccination progress. He also directed to speed up vaccination process.

“Form nigrani samitis at panchayat and municipal levels and activate them from today (Sunday) itself. Also in rural areas, apart from government officers, include members from Yuvak Mangal Dal (village youth volunteers’ group) and watchmen. Similarly, in the urban areas add members from Ccvil defence and voluntary organisations,” Yogi said.

He said the “nigrani samitis” should keep an eye on people coming in from other states and they should also look out for any person with Covid-19 symptoms. “Be vigilant, map the cases so that cases could be known quickly and an infected person could be isolated. In case of any Covid positive case, trace and test at least 25 people in contract tracing exercise. Also increase RT-PCR testing. Do strategic sampling using RT-PCR technique,” the CM said.

Yogi also said considering the current state of Covid infection, make sure that Covid hospitals had enough beds, doctors and paramedical staff. Senior doctors must regularly take rounds of the wards, he added.

The CM reiterated that the integrated command and control centres should be made efficient and effective in each district and the respective district magistrate, police chief, chief medical officer must review Covid situation every morning at the Covid hospital and at the integrated control and command centre in the evening and strategies keeping in mind the scenario in the district.

“Those under home isolation should be monitored regularly and in case any situation arises, they should be shifted to a Covid hospital. Those in home isolation must be provided medicines and treatment at home. Form rapid response teams according to the existing protocols and make them visit those in home isolation at least three times a day,” he said according to the statement issued by his office.