No PhD admissions in five subjects at Allahabad University this year

Despite initially accepting applications for Allahabad University’s Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET)-2023 in five subjects, the central varsity will not grant admissions as the requirements for starting PhD in these subjects have not been met. Allahabad University (HT File Photo)

Allahabad University (AU) officials informed that after completing the set norms for PhD courses, proposals for starting PhDs in these subjects will be presented before the Academic Council. Only after receiving approval from the Academic Council, PhD courses will commence in these subjects from the next academic session.

The university administration will refund the fees of candidates who applied in these subjects, the officials added.

Prof JK Pati, AU’s director of admission cell, said that the set norms for starting PhD in Experimental Mineralogy and Petrology, Gandhian and Peace Studies, French, German and Russian could not be met this year, leading to no PhD admissions in these subjects.

Online applications for CRET-2023 were accepted between October 26 and November 15 for 51 subjects with a total of 1,170 seats. Due to the non-availability of admission in five subjects, the written examination will now be conducted for 46 subjects on December 30. A total of 7,908 candidates are registered for CRET-2023.

The CRET-2023 notification clarifies that NET/JRF candidates must appear in CRET Level-1 and Level-2 examinations. Teacher candidates of AU, Army Officers and international candidates are exempted from CRET Level-1 but must appear in CRET Level-2. All other candidates, including NET/JRF, are required to appear in Level-1 examination.

Level-I of CRET-2023 test will consist of two papers. Paper-I will be having 50 objective type questions of 2 marks each including 25 objective type questions from research methodology and 25 questions being subject-specific with no provision of negative marking. Paper-2 shall be subjective with small, medium and long type questions. The total marks comprising both papers will be 300. The duration of the entrance examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.