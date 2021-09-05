Home / Cities / Others / {No religious symbols in exam hall} Akal Takht jathedar asks Haryana to revoke move
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (HT file)
{No religious symbols in exam hall} Akal Takht jathedar asks Haryana to revoke move

The jathedar added that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh organisations will be asked to take notice of this decision and challenge it in court, if Haryana does not revoke it.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:08 PM IST

Amritsar Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday criticised the Haryana government for asking candidates not to wear religious symbols during examinations of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and asked it to revoke this move.

“The HPSC is going to conduct an examination, and it has asked candidates to not wear any religious symbol, when they take the exam. This is unfortunate,” the jathedar says in a video, adding, “The Indian Constitution gives its citizens the right to exercise religious freedom. Why are the Sikhs being deprived of exercising this freedom? This is a big attack on the religious freedom of the Sikhs and an attempt to debar Amritdhari Sikh candidates from appearing in the exam and joining public service.”

He appealed to the Haryana government to review its move. “There may be a conspiracy behind this move as the Sikhs wear five religious articles called the Five Kakars,” he said, adding, “The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organisations will be asked to take notice of this decision and challenge it in court, if Haryana does not revoke it.”

